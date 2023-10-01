A small look into one of our motivated Screaming Eagles within the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). Sgt. Jared Kiner is a 68W Combat Medic Specialist, assigned to the 526th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team. An interview with one of our driven Non-Commissioned Officers within the 101st Airborne Division.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 12:05
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|871104
|VIRIN:
|230110-A-MJ406-028
|Filename:
|DOD_109414502
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|TROY, MO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SGT KINER, JARED M., by SFC Joseph Truesdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MEDICAL
RETENTION
LEAVE A COMMENT