    SGT KINER, JARED M.

    TROY, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    A small look into one of our motivated Screaming Eagles within the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). Sgt. Jared Kiner is a 68W Combat Medic Specialist, assigned to the 526th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team. An interview with one of our driven Non-Commissioned Officers within the 101st Airborne Division.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 12:05
    Category: Interviews
    This work, SGT KINER, JARED M., by SFC Joseph Truesdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

