The Positive Effects of Quitting Tobacco

Quitting tobacco can be challenging, but have you ever considered what the benefits could look like? Find out how quitting all forms of tobacco can positively affect your life, and see if it tips the scale for you!



YouCanQuit2 is an educational campaign for the U.S. military. Originally launched in Feb. 2007, the campaign's mission is to help service members quit tobacco - for themselves and their loved ones. The site supports DOD's efforts to build and sustain a ready and resilient force by providing resources for service members, their family and friends, and health professionals. Contact us for more information at https://www.ycq2.org/contact-us/