Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Positive Effects of Quitting Tobacco

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Video by Joni Geels 

    Military Health System

    Quitting tobacco can be challenging, but have you ever considered what the benefits could look like? Find out how quitting all forms of tobacco can positively affect your life, and see if it tips the scale for you!

    YouCanQuit2 is an educational campaign for the U.S. military. Originally launched in Feb. 2007, the campaign's mission is to help service members quit tobacco - for themselves and their loved ones. The site supports DOD's efforts to build and sustain a ready and resilient force by providing resources for service members, their family and friends, and health professionals. Contact us for more information at https://www.ycq2.org/contact-us/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 11:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871102
    VIRIN: 230119-D-CQ400-452
    Filename: DOD_109414481
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Positive Effects of Quitting Tobacco, by Joni Geels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    youcanquit2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT