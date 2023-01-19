Press conference by the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Supreme Allied Commander Transformation (opening remarks 1/3)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Press conference by the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Christopher Cavoli and the Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, General Philippe Lavigne, following the two-day meeting of the Military Committee in Chiefs of Defence session at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on 18 and 19 January 2023.



