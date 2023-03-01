National Museum of the U.S. Air Force 100th Anniversary (Promo 3)

Since 1923 the museum has grown from a small engineering study collection to the world's largest military aviation museum and is a world-renowned center for air and space power technology and culture preservation. The museum is home to countless one-of-a-kind objects. Our once small engine collection now includes more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles, thousands of artifacts, and spans 20 indoor acres with additional outdoor Air and Memorial Parks that continue to grow every year.
Join us throughout 2023 as we celebrate this major milestone in our storied history with special events, exhibits and special tours for visitors of all ages.
