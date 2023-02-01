Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force 100th Anniversary (Promo 2)

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2023

    Video by Ken LaRock 

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

    Since 1923 the museum has grown from a small engineering study collection to the world's largest military aviation museum and is a world-renowned center for air and space power technology and culture preservation. The museum is home to countless one-of-a-kind objects. Our once small engine collection now includes more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles, thousands of artifacts, and spans 20 indoor acres with additional outdoor Air and Memorial Parks that continue to grow every year.

    Join us throughout 2023 as we celebrate this major milestone in our storied history with special events, exhibits and special tours for visitors of all ages.

    Follow us here and across our social media platforms for updates and information on all our upcoming events and celebrations.

    Date Taken: 01.02.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 10:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871095
    VIRIN: 230102-F-IO108-556
    Filename: DOD_109414360
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: DAYTON, OH, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, National Museum of the U.S. Air Force 100th Anniversary (Promo 2), by Ken LaRock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air force museum

