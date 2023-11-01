A salute and a send-off for more than 150 Delaware National Guard Soldiers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Delaware National Guard held a deployment ceremony for more than 150 Soldiers on Jan. 11, 2023, at the Delaware Army Aviation Facility in New Castle, Del., allowing friends and family members to say farewell.



The 160th Engineer Company Soldiers are scheduled to deploy to Southwest Asia for one year in support of United States Central Command later this month. Delaware Governor John Carney, DNG Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Michael Berry, and several congressional delegates attended the event to see the service members off before they depart.



While deployed, the Guard members will provide vertical and horizontal engineer operations. To aid in this mission, they will also be bringing with them roughly 50 pieces of heavy operations equipment, such as bulldozers, graders and vibratory rollers.



They have been preparing for this upcoming deployment throughout the past year, adding more than 30 additional training days, ranging from masonry, demolition, plumbing and heavy machinery operations.



(U.S. National Guard video by Maj. Bernie Kale, edited by Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Monio)