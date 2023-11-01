Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A salute and a send-off for more than 150 Delaware National Guard Soldiers

    DE, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    The Delaware National Guard held a deployment ceremony for more than 150 Soldiers on Jan. 11, 2023, at the Delaware Army Aviation Facility in New Castle, Del., allowing friends and family members to say farewell.

    The 160th Engineer Company Soldiers are scheduled to deploy to Southwest Asia for one year in support of United States Central Command later this month. Delaware Governor John Carney, DNG Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Michael Berry, and several congressional delegates attended the event to see the service members off before they depart.

    While deployed, the Guard members will provide vertical and horizontal engineer operations. To aid in this mission, they will also be bringing with them roughly 50 pieces of heavy operations equipment, such as bulldozers, graders and vibratory rollers.

    They have been preparing for this upcoming deployment throughout the past year, adding more than 30 additional training days, ranging from masonry, demolition, plumbing and heavy machinery operations.

    (U.S. National Guard video by Maj. Bernie Kale, edited by Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Location: DE, US

    This work, A salute and a send-off for more than 150 Delaware National Guard Soldiers, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Deployment Ceremony
    Delaware
    Mobilization
    National Guard
    DENG
    160th Engineer Company

