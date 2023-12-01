The 375th Operations Group at Scott Air Force Base held a dodgeball tournament during their Annual and Quarterly Awards ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 10:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871091
|VIRIN:
|230112-F-LS471-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109414323
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|SCOTT AFB, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 375th Operations Group Dodgeball, by TSgt Patrick Wyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
