Six Unknown Native Americans

A detail of Florida National Guard Soldiers lowered the flag in a series of ceremonies honoring the service of previously unknown Native American veterans, at the St. Augustine National Cemetery, 18 November 2022.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 09:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871089
|VIRIN:
|221122-F-ZH301-563
|Filename:
|DOD_109414261
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
