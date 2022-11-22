Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Six Unknown Native Americans

    SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A detail of Florida National Guard Soldiers lowered the flag in a series of ceremonies honoring the service of previously unknown Native American veterans, at the St. Augustine National Cemetery, 18 November 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 09:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871089
    VIRIN: 221122-F-ZH301-563
    Filename: DOD_109414261
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Six Unknown Native Americans, by TSgt Cesar Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air
    Florida National Guard
    Florida
    Army
    National Guard
    FLNG

