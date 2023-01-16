Financing the Rock

This video showcases the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Financial Management's performance during fiscal year 2022 at Ali Al Salem, Kuwait, Jan. 16, 2023. This video was created to showcase unparalleled warfighter support. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 06:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871083
|VIRIN:
|230116-F-DG885-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109413868
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
