    Financing the Rock

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    01.16.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Devan Halstead 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    This video showcases the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Financial Management's performance during fiscal year 2022 at Ali Al Salem, Kuwait, Jan. 16, 2023. This video was created to showcase unparalleled warfighter support. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 06:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871083
    VIRIN: 230116-F-DG885-1001
    Filename: DOD_109413868
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    finance
    financial management
    fiscal year 2022

