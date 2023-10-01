Why Capt. Bliven Enjoys Serving in 16th Sustainment Brigade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. Karl Bliven, a logistician, enjoys working for the 16th Sustainment Brigade under the 21st Theater Sustainment Command due to that it provides a magnitude of opportunities. You can travel around Europe supporting #AtlanticResolve or #DefenderEurope! We have logistics, MPs, dog handlers, doctors, medics, and various admin jobs… come join our team!