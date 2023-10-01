Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why Capt. Bliven Enjoys Serving in 16th Sustainment Brigade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VLISSINGEN, NETHERLANDS

    01.10.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    Capt. Karl Bliven, a logistician, enjoys working for the 16th Sustainment Brigade under the 21st Theater Sustainment Command due to that it provides a magnitude of opportunities. You can travel around Europe supporting #AtlanticResolve or #DefenderEurope! We have logistics, MPs, dog handlers, doctors, medics, and various admin jobs… come join our team!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 03:42
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 871080
    VIRIN: 211110-A-MP101-098
    Filename: DOD_109413761
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: VLISSINGEN, NL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why Capt. Bliven Enjoys Serving in 16th Sustainment Brigade, by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    21st TSC
    16th SB
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT