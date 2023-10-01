Capt. Karl Bliven, a logistician, enjoys working for the 16th Sustainment Brigade under the 21st Theater Sustainment Command due to that it provides a magnitude of opportunities. You can travel around Europe supporting #AtlanticResolve or #DefenderEurope! We have logistics, MPs, dog handlers, doctors, medics, and various admin jobs… come join our team!
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 03:42
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|871080
|VIRIN:
|211110-A-MP101-098
|Filename:
|DOD_109413761
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|VLISSINGEN, NL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why Capt. Bliven Enjoys Serving in 16th Sustainment Brigade, by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
