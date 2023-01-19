Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan Down & Dirty: 8th LRS

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    01.19.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Kunsan Down & Dirty returns for its third episode! This time, new guy Cameron checks out the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron. Constantly working to get people and things where they need to be, ‘Wraith Nation’ keeps the Wolf Pack ready for anything.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 03:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871079
    VIRIN: 230119-F-YO204-3001
    Filename: DOD_109413748
    Length: 00:07:02
    Location: 26, KR

    This work, Kunsan Down & Dirty: 8th LRS, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    LRS
    POL
    Logistics Readiness Schoolhouse
    Wraith Nation

