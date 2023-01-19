Kunsan Down & Dirty: 8th LRS

Kunsan Down & Dirty returns for its third episode! This time, new guy Cameron checks out the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron. Constantly working to get people and things where they need to be, ‘Wraith Nation’ keeps the Wolf Pack ready for anything.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 03:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871079
|VIRIN:
|230119-F-YO204-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109413748
|Length:
|00:07:02
|Location:
|26, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
