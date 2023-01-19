Kunsan Down & Dirty: 8th LRS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/871079" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Kunsan Down & Dirty returns for its third episode! This time, new guy Cameron checks out the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron. Constantly working to get people and things where they need to be, ‘Wraith Nation’ keeps the Wolf Pack ready for anything.