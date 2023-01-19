Kinetic text accompanies the D.R.I.P.S. (Develop Readiness Innovation People Standards) logo for the Shogun Chief Mentoring Minute into and outro animations at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 1, 2023. The Shogun Chief Mentoring Minute segment features Chief Master Sgt. Ronnie Woods, 18th Wing command Chief, as he shares his perspectives, advice and experience with Team Kadena and the Shogun Warriors. (U.S. Air Force animation by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 23:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871074
|VIRIN:
|230119-F-IK699-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109413667
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Shogun Chief Mentoring Minute Intro/Outro, by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
18th Wing
Shogun Warriors
Team Kadena
Shogun Chief Mentoring Minute
LEAVE A COMMENT