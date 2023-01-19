Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shogun Chief Mentoring Minute Intro/Outro

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.19.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Kinetic text accompanies the D.R.I.P.S. (Develop Readiness Innovation People Standards) logo for the Shogun Chief Mentoring Minute into and outro animations at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 1, 2023. The Shogun Chief Mentoring Minute segment features Chief Master Sgt. Ronnie Woods, 18th Wing command Chief, as he shares his perspectives, advice and experience with Team Kadena and the Shogun Warriors. (U.S. Air Force animation by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 23:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871074
    VIRIN: 230119-F-IK699-001
    Filename: DOD_109413667
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shogun Chief Mentoring Minute Intro/Outro, by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    18th Wing

    Shogun Warriors

    Team Kadena

    Shogun Chief Mentoring Minute

    TAGS

    18th Wing
    Shogun Warriors
    Team Kadena
    Shogun Chief Mentoring Minute
    D.R.I.P.S.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT