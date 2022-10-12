Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Christmas Rota Walk 2022 (Broll 2/2)

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Andersen Air Force Base personnel walk around a Christmas-themed decorated street at Andersen AFB, Guam, Dec. 10, 2022. "Rota Walk" is an annual tradition at Andersen AFB where residents living on Rota Drive decorate their houses for the public's enjoyment. Anybody with base access is able to participate in the event. Rota Drive is decorated for both the Christmas season and Halloween. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 19:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871061
    VIRIN: 221210-F-YT646-1601
    Filename: DOD_109413523
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    TAGS

    guam
    Andersen AFB
    36 Wing
    holiday tradition
    christmas tradition
    Walking tour

