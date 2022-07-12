Mission Loaded: Edwards AFB Weapons Load Crews battle for supremacy

The 411th Raptor AMU, 461st Lightning AMU and 416th Falcon AMU display their superior weapon loading prowess in the 412th MXG Load Crew of the Quarter Competition. Watch as these weapons loading juggernauts compete for bragging rights to be named the best of the best here at Edwards Air Force Base.
|12.07.2022
|01.18.2023 17:53
|Package
|871059
|221207-F-SU785-1001
|DOD_109413404
|00:02:43
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|1
|1
