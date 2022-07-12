Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission Loaded: Edwards AFB Weapons Load Crews battle for supremacy

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Video by Adam Bowles 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The 411th Raptor AMU, 461st Lightning AMU and 416th Falcon AMU display their superior weapon loading prowess in the 412th MXG Load Crew of the Quarter Competition. Watch as these weapons loading juggernauts compete for bragging rights to be named the best of the best here at Edwards Air Force Base.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 17:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871059
    VIRIN: 221207-F-SU785-1001
    Filename: DOD_109413404
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    maintenance
    weapons
    war fighter
    load crew competition
    load crew of the quarter
    maintenance group

