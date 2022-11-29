The 92nd Air Refueling Wing Safety office provides winter driving safety tips to avoid accidents at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 18:45
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|871058
|VIRIN:
|221129-F-CJ658-120
|Filename:
|DOD_109413402
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Winter Safety Tips, by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT