    Winter Safety Tips

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 92nd Air Refueling Wing Safety office provides winter driving safety tips to avoid accidents at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 18:45
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 871058
    VIRIN: 221129-F-CJ658-120
    Filename: DOD_109413402
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter Safety Tips, by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Winter Driving
    Fairchild

