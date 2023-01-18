Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New River Town Hall Announcement

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Video by Cpl. Tanner Bernat 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Garth W. Burnett, commanding officer, and Sgt. Maj. Douglas W. Gerhardt, sergeant major, both with Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, invite service members and families to a town hall while at MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Jan. 18, 2023. The Town Hall is being held on Jan. 24, 2023 to discuss housing, construction, and the current state of MCAS New River. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tanner Bernat)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 16:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 871053
    VIRIN: 230118-M-KB995-1001
    Filename: DOD_109413380
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 

    Leadership
    Town Hall
    Housing
    MCIEAST
    Community
    MCAS New River

