New River Town Hall Announcement

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Garth W. Burnett, commanding officer, and Sgt. Maj. Douglas W. Gerhardt, sergeant major, both with Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, invite service members and families to a town hall while at MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Jan. 18, 2023. The Town Hall is being held on Jan. 24, 2023 to discuss housing, construction, and the current state of MCAS New River. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tanner Bernat)