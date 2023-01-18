Yuma Proving Ground personnel help judge science fair projects

As Yuma County’s largest employer and high technology workplace, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) has a vested interest in encouraging local youngsters to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).
The proving ground does just that with a robust STEM outreach program that has touched virtually every school within Yuma County. Earlier today, YPG personnel helped judge fourth and fifth grade science fair projects at Alice Byrne Elementary School.
