Yuma Proving Ground personnel help judge science fair projects

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/871051" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As Yuma County’s largest employer and high technology workplace, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) has a vested interest in encouraging local youngsters to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).



The proving ground does just that with a robust STEM outreach program that has touched virtually every school within Yuma County. Earlier today, YPG personnel helped judge fourth and fifth grade science fair projects at Alice Byrne Elementary School.