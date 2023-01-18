Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yuma Proving Ground personnel help judge science fair projects

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    As Yuma County’s largest employer and high technology workplace, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) has a vested interest in encouraging local youngsters to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

    The proving ground does just that with a robust STEM outreach program that has touched virtually every school within Yuma County. Earlier today, YPG personnel helped judge fourth and fifth grade science fair projects at Alice Byrne Elementary School.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 16:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871051
    VIRIN: 230118-A-IK096-438
    Filename: DOD_109413343
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: AZ, US

    This work, Yuma Proving Ground personnel help judge science fair projects, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    science fair
    STEM outreach

