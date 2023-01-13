Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD Labs - Positioned for the 21st Century?

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Video by Laura Thurston Goodroe 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    In the first Tailwinds vodcast, four expert DoD scientists and engineers discuss the future of DoD Labs and the future of uniformed and civilian scientists and engineers associated with those labs. The roundtable features Dr. Edie Williams, Dr. John Fischer, Dr. Brian Fry and is moderated by Bob Kavetsky.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 16:07
    Location: US

