DoD Labs - Positioned for the 21st Century?

In the first Tailwinds vodcast, four expert DoD scientists and engineers discuss the future of DoD Labs and the future of uniformed and civilian scientists and engineers associated with those labs. The roundtable features Dr. Edie Williams, Dr. John Fischer, Dr. Brian Fry and is moderated by Bob Kavetsky.