In the first Tailwinds vodcast, four expert DoD scientists and engineers discuss the future of DoD Labs and the future of uniformed and civilian scientists and engineers associated with those labs. The roundtable features Dr. Edie Williams, Dr. John Fischer, Dr. Brian Fry and is moderated by Bob Kavetsky.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 16:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871050
|VIRIN:
|230113-O-EG886-594
|Filename:
|DOD_109413319
|Length:
|00:54:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DoD Labs - Positioned for the 21st Century?, by Laura Thurston Goodroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
United States Department of Defense (DOD)
