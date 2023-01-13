4th Quarter Load Crew Competition

The 4th Fighter Wing conducted a competition in which four load crews raced against each other to see who can load a bomb and missile in the least time and with the least amount of demerits.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 16:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871049
|VIRIN:
|230113-F-QH602-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109413317
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
