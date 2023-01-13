Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Quarter Load Crew Competition

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    The 4th Fighter Wing conducted a competition in which four load crews raced against each other to see who can load a bomb and missile in the least time and with the least amount of demerits.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 16:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871049
    VIRIN: 230113-F-QH602-002
    Filename: DOD_109413317
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 

    TAGS

    F-15E Strike Eagle
    Competition
    Load Crew
    4th But First

