    Coast Guard, partners tracking Russian vessel off Hawaiian Coast

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    In recent weeks, the U.S. Coast Guard has continued to monitor a Russian vessel, believed to be an intelligence gathering ship, off the coast of the Hawaiian Islands. The Coast Guard continues to coordinate with Department of Defense partners, providing updates to foreign vessel movements and activities and to appropriately meet presence with presence to encourage international maritime norms.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 18:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871048
    VIRIN: 230118-G-G2014-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109413308
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    USCG
    Russia
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii

