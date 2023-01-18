CSWC Mk-19

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard train with Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine guns, more popularly referred to as Mk-19, during a crew-served weapons course held at Fort Indiantown Gap and hosted by the PNG’s Individual Training Branch. Training included the Soldiers qualifying on the Mk-19 as well as the M2A1 machine gun, M240B machine gun and M249 light machine gun.