U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard train with Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine guns, more popularly referred to as Mk-19, during a crew-served weapons course held at Fort Indiantown Gap and hosted by the PNG’s Individual Training Branch. Training included the Soldiers qualifying on the Mk-19 as well as the M2A1 machine gun, M240B machine gun and M249 light machine gun.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 15:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871038
|VIRIN:
|230118-Z-IK914-502
|Filename:
|DOD_109413154
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CSWC Mk-19, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldier
fight
Pennsylvania
combat
56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
28th Infantry Division
machine gun
.50-cal
28th
Pennsylvania National Guard
grenade
SAW
M2
M240B
Pennsylvania Army National Guard
MK-19
Fort Indiantown Gap
soldiers
NG
infantry
readiness
M249
Army
training
National Guard
Army National Guard
28th Infantry
Gap
28th Division
213th Area Support Group
Annville
PAARNG
PA National Guard
Ft. Indiantown Gap
FTIG
prepare
automatic weapon
Keystone
40mm
ARNG
combat arms
FIG
Mark 19
automatic
28th ID
citizen-soldier
PA Army National Guard
PANG
213th
213th Regional Support Group
213th RSG
40 mm
28 ID
Indiantown Gap
213th ASG
Keystone Division
PNG
PA ARNG
28ID
Iron Division
crew-served weapon
Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine gun
PA NG
crew served weapon
213RSG
213 RSG
Roll On
55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade
Pennsylvania NG
IGMR
213ASG
Indiantown Gap Military Reservation
Men of Iron
Bloody Bucket
Pennsylvania ARNG
FT IG
213 ASG
LEAVE A COMMENT