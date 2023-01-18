Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts Crew-served Weapons Course

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Video by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard train with Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine guns, more popularly referred to as Mk-19, during a crew-served weapons course held at Fort Indiantown Gap and hosted by the PNG’s Individual Training Branch. Training included the Soldiers qualifying on the Mk-19 as well as the M2A1 machine gun, M240B machine gun and M249 light machine gun.

    28th Infantry Division
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Readiness
    213th Regional Support Group
    Crew-served weapon

