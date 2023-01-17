55th Wing IOC A-Staff

The 55th Wing held a ceremony to announce the Initial Operating Capability status of its A-Staff.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 13:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871031
|VIRIN:
|230117-F-JH094-073
|Filename:
|DOD_109412944
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
