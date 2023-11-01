Command Sgt. Maj. Subretta Pompey, command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Reserve's 99th Readiness Division, delivered pre-recorded remarks during the New Jersey Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission's virtual MLK event on Monday, Jan. 16.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 10:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871021
|VIRIN:
|230111-A-SL089-776
|Filename:
|DOD_109412746
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|RICHMOND, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CSM Pompey Delivers 2023 MLK Day Remarks, by SSG Starla Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
