Rock Island Arsenal’s senior leaders hosted a New Year Reception at Quarters One, last night. ASC’s Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Wilson, made a toast to 2023!
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 10:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871017
|VIRIN:
|230107-A-IK992-948
|Filename:
|DOD_109412709
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MG David Wilson 2023 New Year Toast, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT