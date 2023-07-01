Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MG David Wilson 2023 New Year Toast

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Rock Island Arsenal’s senior leaders hosted a New Year Reception at Quarters One, last night. ASC’s Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Wilson, made a toast to 2023!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 10:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871017
    VIRIN: 230107-A-IK992-948
    Filename: DOD_109412709
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MG David Wilson 2023 New Year Toast, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Year
    Army Sustainment Command
    2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT