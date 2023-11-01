Watch as Andrew ‘Drew’ Munoz was pinned by his wife to the rank of Sergeant Major! Please join us in congratulating SGM Munoz on his huge milestone!
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 09:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871016
|VIRIN:
|230111-A-IK992-756
|Filename:
|DOD_109412702
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Andrew Munoz promotion to SGM, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT