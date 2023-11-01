Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Andrew Munoz promotion to SGM

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Watch as Andrew ‘Drew’ Munoz was pinned by his wife to the rank of Sergeant Major! Please join us in congratulating SGM Munoz on his huge milestone!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 09:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871016
    VIRIN: 230111-A-IK992-756
    Filename: DOD_109412702
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Andrew Munoz promotion to SGM, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Army Sustainment Command
    SGM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT