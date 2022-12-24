Christmas Eve Social Media Post

According to USAJOBS, a logistician provides a full range of logistical and supply chain management support across the country and overseas... and nobody does that better than Santa Clause!
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 09:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871014
|VIRIN:
|221224-A-IK992-698
|Filename:
|DOD_109412665
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
