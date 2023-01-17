SFC Lester C. Clinton Jr., Combined Arms Command - Army Training Support Center, shares why he decided to join the Army and why he continues to serve. His story will be shared on #WhyIServeWednesdays social media to show others how an Army career can benefit the future generations.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 08:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871010
|VIRIN:
|230118-A-A4411-001
|PIN:
|100346
|Filename:
|DOD_109412604
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Why I Serve - SFC Clinton, by Cierra Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
