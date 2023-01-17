Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve - SFC Clinton

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2023

    Video by Cierra Clark 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    SFC Lester C. Clinton Jr., Combined Arms Command - Army Training Support Center, shares why he decided to join the Army and why he continues to serve. His story will be shared on #WhyIServeWednesdays social media to show others how an Army career can benefit the future generations.

    Army
    Why I Serve

