January is Financial Wellness month and was created to help us slow down and prepare our finances for the new year and lives as a whole. USAG Stuttgart’s Army Community Service has the Financial Readiness Program to help you better understand financial topics such as saving, investing, budgeting and more.
This work, Financial Wellness Month B-Roll, by SGT Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
