Financial Wellness Month B-Roll

January is Financial Wellness month and was created to help us slow down and prepare our finances for the new year and lives as a whole. USAG Stuttgart’s Army Community Service has the Financial Readiness Program to help you better understand financial topics such as saving, investing, budgeting and more.



https://stuttgart.armymwr.com/programs/army-community-service



(Andrew McConnell - Stuttgart Army Emergency Relief Officer)