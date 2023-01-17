Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Financial Wellness Month

    BW, GERMANY

    01.17.2023

    Video by Sgt. Marie Alth 

    AFN Stuttgart

    January is Financial Wellness month and was created to help us slow down and prepare our finances for the new year and lives as a whole. USAG Stuttgart’s Army Community Service has the Financial Readiness Program to help you better understand financial topics such as saving, investing, budgeting and more.

    https://stuttgart.armymwr.com/programs/army-community-service

    (Andrew McConnell - Stuttgart Army Emergency Relief Officer)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 09:22
    Location: BW, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Financial Wellness Month, by SGT Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Emergency Relief
    USAG Stuttgart
    Financial Readiness Program
    Financial Wellness Month

