    91st EARS crew refuels AC-130

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.06.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Diana Cossaboom 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force AC-130 receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2023. The 91 EARS aircrew are responsible for delivering fuel throughout the CENTCOM AOR, enabling a constant presence of U.S. aircraft in the region. The aircrew also experienced the phenomenon of St. Elmo’s Fire while flying through weather. St. Elmo's Fire occurs through electric friction caused by specific weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Diana M. Cossaboom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 07:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871004
    VIRIN: 230106-F-OG534-7000
    Filename: DOD_109412450
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 91st EARS crew refuels AC-130, by TSgt Diana Cossaboom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    aerial refueling
    KC-135
    AC-130
    St. Elmo's Fire
    91 EARS

