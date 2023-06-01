91st EARS crew refuels AC-130

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force AC-130 receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2023. The 91 EARS aircrew are responsible for delivering fuel throughout the CENTCOM AOR, enabling a constant presence of U.S. aircraft in the region. The aircrew also experienced the phenomenon of St. Elmo’s Fire while flying through weather. St. Elmo's Fire occurs through electric friction caused by specific weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Diana M. Cossaboom)