Senior Airman Christopher Taylor, 39th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller gives a shout out to his unit at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey Jan. 18, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)
This work, AFN Incirlik Audiogram- SrA Christopher Taylor, by SrA Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
