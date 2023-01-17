Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Spotlight - BM1 Cotton Afloat Training Group Western Pacific

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.17.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Codie Soule 

    AFN Yokosuka

    230118-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 18, 2023) A video highlighting Boatswain's Mate First Class, Kamren Cotton, the search and rescue trainer for Afloat Training Group Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 23:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870998
    VIRIN: 230118-N-KP021-1001
    Filename: DOD_109412322
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Spotlight - BM1 Cotton Afloat Training Group Western Pacific, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN YOKOSUKA
    CFAY
    U.S. Navy
    ATG
    ATG WESTPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT