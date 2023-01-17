230118-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 18, 2023) A video highlighting Boatswain's Mate First Class, Kamren Cotton, the search and rescue trainer for Afloat Training Group Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)
|01.17.2023
|01.17.2023 23:34
|Video Productions
|870998
|230118-N-KP021-1001
|DOD_109412322
|00:01:00
|KANAGAWA, JP
|1
|1
This work, Pacific Spotlight - BM1 Cotton Afloat Training Group Western Pacific, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
