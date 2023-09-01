Rachel Harris, a Samurai Fitness Center personal trainer, shares her favorite part of training members of Yokota Air Base, Japan, January 9, 2023. Harris believes her job plays a pivotal part in her clients' fitness journey and helps share her passion with the Yokota community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Chevelle Gauntlett)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 20:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870987
|VIRIN:
|230109-F-CV974-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109412284
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Personal trainer plays pivotal part in Yokota community, by A1C Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Yokota Air Base
Readiness
