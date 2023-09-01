Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Personal trainer plays pivotal part in Yokota community

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.09.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chevelle Gauntlett 

    AFN Tokyo

    Rachel Harris, a Samurai Fitness Center personal trainer, shares her favorite part of training members of Yokota Air Base, Japan, January 9, 2023. Harris believes her job plays a pivotal part in her clients' fitness journey and helps share her passion with the Yokota community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Chevelle Gauntlett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 20:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870987
    VIRIN: 230109-F-CV974-1001
    Filename: DOD_109412284
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Personal trainer plays pivotal part in Yokota community, by A1C Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Yokota Air Base

    Readiness

    TAGS

    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    Fitness
    readiness
    374th FSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT