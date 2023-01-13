Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dover AFB continues support of Ukraine security assistance mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Cydney Lee    

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron load cargo during a security assistance mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 13, 2023. The United States has committed more than $24.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russian aggression. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 16:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870977
    VIRIN: 230113-F-IF976-3001
    Filename: DOD_109412035
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB continues support of Ukraine security assistance mission, by SrA Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Ukraine
    AMC
    Security Assistance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT