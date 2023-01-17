Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153 Activation Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2023

    Video by Cpl. Chandler Stacy 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153 conduct an activation ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 13, 2023. During the ceremony, VMGR-153 was formally activated as a KC-130 squadron of Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chandler Stacy)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 18:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870973
    VIRIN: 230109-M-IO954-1002
    Filename: DOD_109411962
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153 Activation Ceremony, by Cpl Chandler Stacy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Hawaii
    Marines
    MCBH
    VMGR-153

