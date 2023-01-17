U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153 conduct an activation ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 13, 2023. During the ceremony, VMGR-153 was formally activated as a KC-130 squadron of Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chandler Stacy)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 18:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870973
|VIRIN:
|230109-M-IO954-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109411962
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153 Activation Ceremony, by Cpl Chandler Stacy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT