President Biden welcomes the Golden State Warriors to the White House to celebrate their 2022 NBA championship.
The White House
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 16:13
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|870972
|Filename:
|DOD_109411939
|Length:
|00:18:58
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
