    Marine Corps Marathon Director Rick Nealis Farewell Message

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2023

    Video by Cpl. Andrew Herwig 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Rick Nealis, Marine Corps Marathon race director, retires at The Clubs at Quantico in Quantico, Virginia, Jan. 18, 2023. Nealis retired after 30 years of faithful service as the race director for all Marine Corps Marathon events. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Herwig)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 16:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870971
    VIRIN: 230117-M-BL045-0001
    Filename: DOD_109411937
    Length: 00:06:03
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Marathon
    MCM
    Retirement
    Rick Nealis

