Marine Corps Marathon Director Rick Nealis Farewell Message

Rick Nealis, Marine Corps Marathon race director, retires at The Clubs at Quantico in Quantico, Virginia, Jan. 18, 2023. Nealis retired after 30 years of faithful service as the race director for all Marine Corps Marathon events. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Herwig)
|01.17.2023
|01.17.2023 16:26
|Video Productions
|870971
|230117-M-BL045-0001
|DOD_109411937
|00:06:03
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|1
|1
