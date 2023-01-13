3d MLR JTAC Training

U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a Joint Terminal Attack Controller training event at Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 13, 2023. 3d MLR partnered with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron Three Seven MH-60R Seahawks to increase joint-lethality and JTAC proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Patrick King)
|01.13.2023
|01.17.2023 20:50
|B-Roll
|870969
|230113-M-JH495-1001
|DOD_109411904
|00:04:12
|US
|0
|0
JTAC
Navy
Marines
PTA
Force Design 2030
