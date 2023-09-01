Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp sits down with Staff Sgt. Amber Peck to talk about his favorite National Guard related experience in 2022, his personal resolutions for 2022, and how 2022 went overall. (Wisconsin National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 17:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|870963
|VIRIN:
|230113-Z-PV458-5965
|PIN:
|5965
|Filename:
|DOD_109411829
|Length:
|00:04:45
|Location:
|WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wisconsin Adjutant General reflects on 2022, by SSG Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
