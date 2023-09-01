Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wisconsin Adjutant General reflects on 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WI, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office     

    Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp sits down with Staff Sgt. Amber Peck to talk about his favorite National Guard related experience in 2022, his personal resolutions for 2022, and how 2022 went overall. (Wisconsin National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 17:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 870963
    VIRIN: 230113-Z-PV458-5965
    PIN: 5965
    Filename: DOD_109411829
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: WI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin Adjutant General reflects on 2022, by SSG Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #interview
    #TAG
    #SPP
    #2022
    #statepartnershipprogram

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT