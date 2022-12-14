Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks during an all-hands call at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, Dec. 14, 2022. Honea answered questions and discussed his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna Van Nuys)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 14:43
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|870962
|VIRIN:
|221214-N-GR120-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109411825
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|OAK HARBOR, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MCPON James Honea visits Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, by PO1 Anna Van Nuys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
