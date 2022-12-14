Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCPON James Honea visits Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington

    OAK HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Anna Van Nuys 

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks during an all-hands call at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, Dec. 14, 2022. Honea answered questions and discussed his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna Van Nuys)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 14:43
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 870962
    VIRIN: 221214-N-GR120-3001
    Filename: DOD_109411825
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: OAK HARBOR, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCPON James Honea visits Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, by PO1 Anna Van Nuys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCPON
    navsta
    fleet engagement
    ahc
    whidbey

