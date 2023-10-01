Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d Audiovisual Squadron in 2022

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Carroll 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    This recap video was created to showcase the 2d Audiovisual Squadron’s coverage of major Department of Defense events in 2022. The 2 AVS supported a total of 30 video productions, 11 live broadcasts, and 52 local taskers in 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joshua M. Carroll)

    motivation
    USAF
    air power
    video production
    2022
    AF75

