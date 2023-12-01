Team Leaders Course/ Range Day in Romania

Soldiers from 1-502 Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct a Team Leaders Course just outside the Romanian Air Base, Mihail Kogalniceanu, Jan. 12, 2023. The purpose of this course was for senior leaders to help junior leaders find different ways to coach and mentor their team and share their Army experiences to build a more ready and cohesive force to face any challenge they may come across.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 11:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870934
|VIRIN:
|230112-A-ES171-758
|Filename:
|DOD_109411416
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|CONSTANTA, RO
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
