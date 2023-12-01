Team Leaders Course/ Range Day in Romania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from 1-502 Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct a Team Leaders Course just outside the Romanian Air Base, Mihail Kogalniceanu, Jan. 12, 2023. The purpose of this course was for senior leaders to help junior leaders find different ways to coach and mentor their team and share their Army experiences to build a more ready and cohesive force to face any challenge they may come across.