    Team Leaders Course/ Range Day in Romania

    CONSTANTA, ROMANIA

    01.12.2023

    Video by Pfc. Kyler Hembree 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from 1-502 Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct a Team Leaders Course just outside the Romanian Air Base, Mihail Kogalniceanu, Jan. 12, 2023. The purpose of this course was for senior leaders to help junior leaders find different ways to coach and mentor their team and share their Army experiences to build a more ready and cohesive force to face any challenge they may come across.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 11:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870934
    VIRIN: 230112-A-ES171-758
    Filename: DOD_109411416
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: CONSTANTA, RO 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    Range
    M-4
    Team Leaders Course

