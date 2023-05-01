U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak assists 10 mariners, tows disabled vessel over 200 miles

The small boat from U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) patrols near the disabled commercial fishing vessel (CFV) Lucky TJ, a 72-foot vessel with ten mariners aboard, over 200 nautical miles off Oahu on January 5, 2023.
CFV Lucky TJ was subsequently towed by Joseph Gerczak toward Oahu for approximately 35 hours, safely arriving back in Honolulu after sunset on January 6, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2023 20:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870919
|VIRIN:
|230501-G-G2014-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_109410972
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
