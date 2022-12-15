Specialist Maximo Yejo, veterinarian food inspection specialist, and his team keep K9 unit dogs healthy and perform food sanitation walkthroughs multiple times a week at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2022. The veterinarian team ensures that all military working dogs are healthy by providing checkups and communicating with the K9 unit here. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2023 19:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870914
|VIRIN:
|221215-F-HV886-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109410954
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Pacific Spotlight: Veterinarian Flight, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT