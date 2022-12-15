AFN Kunsan Pacific Spotlight: Veterinarian Flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Specialist Maximo Yejo, veterinarian food inspection specialist, and his team keep K9 unit dogs healthy and perform food sanitation walkthroughs multiple times a week at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2022. The veterinarian team ensures that all military working dogs are healthy by providing checkups and communicating with the K9 unit here. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)