    AFN Kunsan Pacific Spotlight: Veterinarian Flight

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.15.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    AFN Kunsan

    Specialist Maximo Yejo, veterinarian food inspection specialist, and his team keep K9 unit dogs healthy and perform food sanitation walkthroughs multiple times a week at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2022. The veterinarian team ensures that all military working dogs are healthy by providing checkups and communicating with the K9 unit here. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.16.2023 19:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870914
    VIRIN: 221215-F-HV886-5001
    Filename: DOD_109410954
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    This work, AFN Kunsan Pacific Spotlight: Veterinarian Flight, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

