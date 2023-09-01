Operation Snowbound: Nebraska's 1949 Blizzard Response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870911" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Nebraska Army National Guard Maj. Cody Cade, 105th Military History Detachment commander, discusses Operation Snowbound at the Nebraska National Guard Museum in Seward, Nebraska, Jan. 9, 2023. Operation Snowbound was the state's response to a winter storm that dropped over 40 inches of snow in parts of Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. This was the first test of the post WWII reorganized Nebraska Army and Air National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Gauret Stearns)