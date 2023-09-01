Operation Snowbound: Nebraska's 1949 Blizzard Response

Nebraska Army National Guard Maj. Cody Cade, 105th Military History Detachment commander, discusses Operation Snowbound at the Nebraska National Guard Museum in Seward, Nebraska, Jan. 9, 2023. Operation Snowbound was the state's response to a winter storm that dropped over 40 inches of snow in parts of Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. This was the first test of the post WWII reorganized Nebraska Army and Air National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Gauret Stearns)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2023 15:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870911
|VIRIN:
|230109-Z-VY191-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109410387
|Length:
|00:08:21
|Location:
|NE, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
