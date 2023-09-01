Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Snowbound: Nebraska's 1949 Blizzard Response

    NE, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2023

    Video by Sgt. Gauret Stearns 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Nebraska Army National Guard Maj. Cody Cade, 105th Military History Detachment commander, discusses Operation Snowbound at the Nebraska National Guard Museum in Seward, Nebraska, Jan. 9, 2023. Operation Snowbound was the state's response to a winter storm that dropped over 40 inches of snow in parts of Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. This was the first test of the post WWII reorganized Nebraska Army and Air National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Gauret Stearns)

    Location: NE, US

    Nebraska National Guard
    Nebraska
    National Guard

