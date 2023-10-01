Vlissingen Port Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870909" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Motor Vessel Leroy A. Mendonca delivered more than 1,200 vehicles and pieces of equipment, including M1 Abrams main battle tanks, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and a range of wheeled vehicles belonging to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Calvary Division deployed to Europe, at the port in Vlissingen, Netherlands, on January 10, 2023.



The 2nd ABCT, stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, replaces the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to Atlantic Resolve. Additional equipment is scheduled to arrive during the coming weeks at ports in Aarhus, Denmark, and Riga, Latvia, for onward movement to Eastern Europe.



Once a vehicle gets offloaded from the ship, Soldiers from the 260th Movement Control Team use a Distributional Retrograde Adaptive Planning and Execution Management or DRAM tablet to scan the military shipping labels on these vehicles. Doing this will ensure that they know all the information relating to the vehicle, and then they can ensure that it gets on the correct truck, barge, or train so it can get to the final location in Europe.