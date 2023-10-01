Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vlissingen Port Operations

    VLISSINGEN, NETHERLANDS

    01.10.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    The Motor Vessel Leroy A. Mendonca delivered more than 1,200 vehicles and pieces of equipment, including M1 Abrams main battle tanks, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and a range of wheeled vehicles belonging to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Calvary Division deployed to Europe, at the port in Vlissingen, Netherlands, on January 10, 2023.

    The 2nd ABCT, stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, replaces the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to Atlantic Resolve. Additional equipment is scheduled to arrive during the coming weeks at ports in Aarhus, Denmark, and Riga, Latvia, for onward movement to Eastern Europe.

    Once a vehicle gets offloaded from the ship, Soldiers from the 260th Movement Control Team use a Distributional Retrograde Adaptive Planning and Execution Management or DRAM tablet to scan the military shipping labels on these vehicles. Doing this will ensure that they know all the information relating to the vehicle, and then they can ensure that it gets on the correct truck, barge, or train so it can get to the final location in Europe.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.15.2023 10:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870909
    VIRIN: 230110-A-MP101-044
    Filename: DOD_109410338
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: VLISSINGEN, NL 

