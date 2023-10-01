Vlissingen Port Operations

The Motor Vessel Leroy A. Mendonca delivered more than 1,200 vehicles and pieces of equipment, including M1 Abrams main battle tanks, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and a range of wheeled vehicles belonging to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Calvary Division deployed to Europe, at the port in Vlissingen, Netherlands, on January 10, 2023.
The 2nd ABCT, stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, replaces the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to Atlantic Resolve. Additional equipment is scheduled to arrive during the coming weeks at ports in Aarhus, Denmark, and Riga, Latvia, for onward movement to Eastern Europe.
Once a vehicle gets offloaded from the ship, Soldiers from the 260th Movement Control Team use a Distributional Retrograde Adaptive Planning and Execution Management or DRAM tablet to scan the military shipping labels on these vehicles. Doing this will ensure that they know all the information relating to the vehicle, and then they can ensure that it gets on the correct truck, barge, or train so it can get to the final location in Europe.
|01.10.2023
Date Posted: 01.15.2023
|Location:
|VLISSINGEN, NL
