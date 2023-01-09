Blue Angel #7 visits Point Mugu

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



230109-N-AS200-0009 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Jan. 09, 2023) F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet, "#7" piloted by Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Zimmerman, assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, arrives at Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Point Mugu Jan. 9, 2023. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy video by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)