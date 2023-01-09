Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angel #7 visits Point Mugu

    NAS POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2023

    Video by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    230109-N-AS200-0009 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Jan. 09, 2023) F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet, "#7" piloted by Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Zimmerman, assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, arrives at Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Point Mugu Jan. 9, 2023. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy video by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 01.15.2023 00:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870905
    VIRIN: 230109-N-AS200-0009
    PIN: 9
    Filename: DOD_109410219
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: NAS POINT MUGU, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angel #7 visits Point Mugu, by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Point Mugu
    F/18
    Naval Base Ventura County
    Blue Angels
    NR-NPASE-W

