    USS George H.W. Bush Flight Operations Timelapse

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.14.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Roberson 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), conducts flight operations, Jan. 14, 2023.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.15.2023 06:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870903
    VIRIN: 230114-N-SY758-1001
    Filename: DOD_109410119
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George H.W. Bush Flight Operations Timelapse, by PO2 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flight Operations
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    U.S. Navy

